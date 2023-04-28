Good Lamaritans of the month
Laramie Connections Center, a faith-based nonprofit organization that partners with community organizations to offer complimenting gap services and volunteer resourcing, recognized it’s next three Good Lamaritans of the month for March.
According to the organization’s The Good Lamaritan website, www.thegoodlamaritan.com, the recently-launched program is an “initiative that unmasks the great spirit of volunteerism that exists in Laramie. Volunteers in our community are the backbone of service to others and we believe they are to be honored and recognized for their selfless efforts.”
The three “unmasked” volunteers from behind-the-scenes are Dale Frincke with Hospice of Laramie, Dylan Rucker with Laramie Connections Center and Andrea Senior with Laramie Police Department Foundation.
The following are brief descriptions about the Good Lamaritans, and a more about their volunteer efforts is available on the website.
Frincke is a longtime, committed volunteer for Hospice. He has a gentle, inviting demeanor and brings much joy to the patients and staff. He is always eager to help, listen, pray or just sit with people.
Hospice of Laramie provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for persons in the last phases of incurable disease so they may live as fully and comfortably as possible, and maintain a quality of remaining life. Volunteers at Hospice serve in many capacities from cooking and delivering food, visiting in homes and supporting caregiving family members.
Rucker began volunteering for Laramie Connections Center three years ago as a part of the Sunday evening meal and gathering. Since that time, he has become one of most go-to volunteers.
He is one of the most flexible and available volunteer drivers helping people get to doctor’s appointments, work shifts and family gatherings. In addition, he has recently taken on the responsibility of managing the Connections’ vehicle storage and shop space. Keeping the fleet of donated vehicles in great working condition is a daily activity and the main way he sees his tools and gifts being put to use.
Senior is the current Laramie Police Department Foundation president and has been on the board for several years. She has served as a Laramie dispatcher for nine years and understands the needs of the police and the community. Last year, she executed the foundation’s largest fundraiser, Jail and Bail, which was the main funding for the 3rd Annual Shop with a Cop.
Shop with a Cop provides 30 Laramie children with Christmas shopping money and a complete holiday meal for the entire family. The shopping experience with a cop also builds trust with a law enforcement officer for these children at risk.
Senior brings creativity, resources, and knowledge of the community to the foundation, making fundraising and event planning a success.
WYDOT and NWS: Avoid burning in state rights of way this spring
CHEYENNE — As temperatures begin to warm and the winter snows melt, many ranchers and farmers head outside to begin their annual agricultural burns.
Each year, as the spring burning season gets into full swing, at least a few of these burns get out of control. This year, the National Weather Service and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are encouraging people to stay safe and “Learn Before You Burn!”
“Frequently, our calm mornings turn windy during the afternoon,” said Lance VandenBoogart of the Riverton NWS office. “Having an up-to-date wind speed and direction forecast can help you know where any fire is likely to move, and assess any nearby risks.”
VandenBoogart said federal and state land management agencies routinely obtain weather forecasts from the NWS, and citizens should do the same. The Riverton NWS office can be contacted 24 hours a day by phone at 1-800-211-1448. Area-specific forecasts are also available online at weather.gov/forecastpoints or at mobile.weather.gov
Highway conditions and remote weather information are available at wyoroad.info.
Citizens conducting a field burn are not only responsible for what happens on their own property, they may also be held criminally and civilly liable from damages to federal and state property. This includes, but is not limited to, right-of-way fencing.
Landowners, conservation districts and others who plan to conduct prescribed burning activities are strongly encouraged to check the latest weather forecast by calling the NWS toll-free at 1-800-211-1448. They should inform local government officials of burn plans, as well.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle