AARP encourages consideration of Property Tax Refund Program
CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming encourages Wyomingites whose household income does not exceed 125% of their county or the statewide median income to consider applying for the Property Tax Refund Program this spring.
The program allows for a refund of up to 75%, with some limitations, of their 2022 property tax bill, thanks to the Legislature’s passage and Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature on House Bill 99 this winter.
In Laramie County, 125% of the median income is $86,400.
According to Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson, the application for property tax refunds went live April 1 and can be procured by calling the state Revenue Department office at 307-777-7320, going online to WPTRS.wyo.gov or from your local county treasurer’s office. The application deadline for tax year 2022 refunds is June 5.
“AARP Wyoming appreciates the attention and effort the Legislature put into offering Wyomingites property tax relief during the 2023 session,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a news release. “We’ve seen property values skyrocket in recent years and that has led to higher property taxes. That has been difficult for some of our older adults who live on fixed incomes.”
Air Force releases impact statement for Sentinel deployment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, the Air Force has prepared a Final Environmental Impact Statement that analyzes the potential environmental consequences associated with the proposal to deploy the Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile weapon system, formerly the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, and decommissioning and disposal of the aging Minuteman III ICBM weapon system.
Construction and operational activities would take place on-base and in the missile fields at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota. Additional construction, maintenance, training, storage, testing, support, decommissioning and disposal actions would occur at Hill AFB, Utah; the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah; Camp Guernsey, Wyoming; and Camp Navajo, Arizona.
The deployment of the Sentinel system would begin in 2023 at F.E. Warren AFB and be implemented at Malmstrom AFB and Minot AFB over the next 15 years. The proposed action would not include generating or disposing of nuclear material, and the number of land-based nuclear missiles would remain unchanged.
The Final EIS is available for download at www.gbsdeis.com. An electronic copy may be requested by calling 307-773-3400 or emailing gbsdeis@tetratech.com.
EPA announces funds for Wyoming drinking water upgrades
CHEYENNE — On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $62.28 million will be made available to Wyoming as part of essential drinking water infrastructure upgrades across the nation through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
Thanks to a $6 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is increasing the investments available to rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure.
“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release. “Thanks to President Biden’s historic infrastructure investments in America, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems.”
Progress made in Wyoming under the first wave of DWSRF actions includes amending state regulations to expand the use of State Revolving Fund grant set-aside funds. This amendment will allow the funding of technical and financial assistance activities for underserved communities, as well as provide funding assistance to communities for source water protection.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle