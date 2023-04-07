Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers
WHEATLAND — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries.
Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a statement.
A powerful snowstorm had closed highways throughout eastern and southern Wyoming and made other routes treacherous.
The coach bus failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road and overturned, according to the Highway Patrol.
Emergency crews took the uninjured passengers to a local fire training center and were arranging food and lodging. The 55-year-old driver, a man from Texas, was unhurt.
Barrasso, Lummis join effort to permanently repeal ‘death tax’
CASPER — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., recently joined U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and their Republican colleagues in reintroducing legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, known as the death tax.
The Death Tax Repeal Act would end a purely punitive tax that has the potential to hit family-run farms, ranches and small businesses as a result of the owner’s death, according to a news release from the Wyoming Senate delegation.
“Many family-run farms, ranches and small businesses across Wyoming are passed on from generation to generation. Too many families have to make the tragic decision to give up generations of hard work just to pay the death tax,” Barrasso said in the release.
“The last thing a family needs when a loved one passes away is a hefty tax bill from the federal government,” Lummis said in the release.
In 2023, the federal estate tax ranges from rates of 18% to 40% and generally applies to assets over $12.92 million, according to NerdWallet.
Wyoming may postpone spring antler hunt
JACKSON — With less than a month to go before Wyoming typically allows people to begin picking up antlers, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is mulling changing the spring shed hunting season following a winter that has decimated mule deer and pronghorn herds.
Because it may take longer than usual for deep snow to recede, the department has concerns about shed hunters further stressing already beleaguered animals that haven’t started making their annual migration toward summer ranges.
Game and Fish will give serious consideration as to whether snow conditions and the location of animals merit postponing the opening of antler season, director Brian Nesvik said at a recent meeting in Pinedale. He acknowledged that making the change could cause a headache.
The Bridger-Teton National Forest and Game and Fish have spent years trying to align the end of winter closures that protect wildlife from human disturbance and the start of shed hunting, settling on starting both at 6 a.m. May 1. Previously, the national forest’s winter closure would lift at midnight April 30, while shed hunting would start a few hours later. That spurred hunters to head out after midnight even though they couldn’t start picking up antlers right away.
The timing gap created enforcement problems and safety issues in Jackson Hole, where elk typically leave the National Elk Refuge and head east into the Gros Ventre Mountains, where people seek antlers.
In 2021, the Forest Service changed when closures were lifted under an emergency order. Then, in 2022, it went through a formal National Environmental Policy Act review process to align the 6 a.m. start with Game and Fish.
Game and Fish spokeswoman Breanna Ball said that tweaking the antler hunting season would require the Game and Fish Commission to seek an “emergency regulatory change.”
From The Associated Press and Wyoming News Exchange