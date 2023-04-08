Governor challenges EPA deferral of ozone transport plan
CHEYENNE — On Wednesday, April 5, Gov. Mark Gordon, through the Attorney General’s office, submitted a petition for review of the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to defer action on Wyoming’s state implementation plan for ozone transport to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
This follows the March 14 petition by Wyoming to reconsider and stay the effect of the EPA’s deferral disapproval of the state’s plan.
“The petition illustrates how the EPA arbitrarily deferred Wyoming’s SIP by overlooking their own ozone modeling data and applying it differently to Wyoming than in their decisions on other states,” a news release from the governor’s office stated.
“Wyoming is not a significant contributor to ozone pollution in our neighboring states. Data supports the work that went into our state plan,” Gordon said in the release.
Lummis looks to overturn rule on endangered species
CHEYENNE — Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., led 17 of her colleagues in introducing a Congressional Review Act resolution to retain the regulatory definition of habitat within the Endangered Species Act.
“There is an important distinction between ‘habitat’ and ‘critical habitat’ for an endangered species,” Lummis said in a caucus news release. “By scrapping the definition of habitat within the ESA, the Biden administration is causing chaos and confusion among private property owners throughout Wyoming and the West.”
A critical habitat designation has major impacts on landowners, as it reduces the value of any private property within a designation because prospective landowners recognize the burdens that accompany a designation.
The following species found in Wyoming are currently listed as endangered: grizzly bear, whooping crane, black-footed ferret, gray wolf, yellow-billed cuckoo, Wyoming toad, northern long-eared bat, Kendall warm springs dace, Preble’s meadow jumping mouse, Canada lynx, blowout penstemon, Colorado butterfly plant, desert yellowhead and Ute ladies’-tresses.
Avian influenza found in domestic cat in Hot Springs County
THERMOPOLIS — The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory recently diagnosed the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in a barn cat near Thermopolis.
According to WSVL, wild birds, particularly water fowl, have been affected in large numbers by HPAI, but in recent months the virus has been detected in wild carnivorous mammals including mountain lions and a red fox.
This is the first report of HPAI in a domestic cat in Wyoming, and it likely became infected from ingesting meat from wild waterfowl.
Clinical signs for mammals include those that are associated with neurological signs including change in behavior, decrease in awareness of surroundings and loss of energy. These signs may be indistinguishable from an animal affected with rabies.
For testing of domestic species, the WSVL recommends that the veterinarian submit the whole carcass.
Please contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for disposal recommendations for any dead waterfowl or to report dead or sick wild carnivores.
As the HPAI outbreak continues, residents are advised to use gloves and masks when handling sick or dead mammals and birds and report any sick wildlife to the WGFD.
