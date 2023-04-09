Expanded property tax refund program open for applications
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Revenue has announced that the newly expanded property tax relief program for homeowners is now open for applications.
The program assists eligible Wyoming homeowners who are struggling to pay their property taxes, especially for those with fixed or limited incomes.
“With this program, Wyoming is taking a step forward toward helping those who need it most,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release.
Under the expanded program passed by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year, homeowners can apply for a refund of up to half of the median residential property tax amount or 75% of their property tax bill, whichever is less.
To be eligible, Wyoming homeowners must meet certain income and residency requirements. Applications will be available through the Department of Revenue’s website or local county treasurer offices.
The application deadline for 2022 property taxes is June 5. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit https://wptrs.wyo.gov/.
AARP Wyoming seeks to honor state’s top volunteer
CHEYENNE — AARP is accepting nominations for its 2023 Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Wyomingites who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Nominations for this year’s award will be accepted through July 15 at the AARP Wyoming State Office. Nomination forms are available by contacting Avery Yak at ayak@aarp.org or on the web at aarp.org/AndrusAward.
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. Only one Wyoming volunteer (or couple performing service together) can receive the award.
“AARP Wyoming is excited to shine a light on 50+ Wyomingites who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a news release.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
