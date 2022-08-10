Campaign finance filing deadline was TuesdayCampaign finance reports were due for political candidates Tuesday. All candidates, political action committees and organizations are required to file these reports, according to the Albany County website.
Wyoming candidate campaign finance reports will be available on the Wyoming Secretary of State website at wycampaignfinance.gov. Federal campaign finance reports will be available at fec.gov.
Average gas prices drop another 19 centsAverage gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen another 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.28 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.71 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Limited monkeypox vaccines available in WyoThe Wyoming Department of Health reports that vaccines meant to help prevent monkeypox are available in the state on a limited, targeted basis.
Public health experts are tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report the disease, including the United States. No cases related to this outbreak have yet been identified among Wyoming residents.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. “This disease is usually characterized by a rash and can also involve other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness,” she said.The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
• Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year.
• Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year.
• Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year.
• Sex workers of any sex.
Vaccinations will begin the week of Aug. 15. Eligible adults interested in vaccination appointments should contact the public health office in their area. A listing of public health offices by county can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p9h6xxt. People may also call WDH at 307-777-6004 for help finding the closest local public health office.