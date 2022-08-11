TV listings move to SaturdayStarting this weekend, the Laramie Boomerang’s weekly TV listings magazine will move from Friday’s paper to the Saturday Weekend Edition.
The listings will start with Sunday and run through the following Saturday.
The Boomerang appreciates your patience and understanding as we make this transition.
Clerk responds to absentee ballot concernsThe Laramie County Clerk’s office has received inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form. Officials also address the concerns in a press release.
The county clerk’s name appears on the address label. However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign, and the clerk’s office was not consulted or made aware of the mailer, according to the press release.
The form is publicly available on the Secretary of State’s website and may be used by registered voters to request an absentee ballot from a any county clerk office in Wyoming.
It does not appear any laws were violated, but the mailer has confused some voters and resulted in calls to the Laramie County Clerk’s Office, according to the news release. The office reminds voters they have three options for casting a ballot, one of which is by absentee mail ballot.
On primary election day Tuesday, voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their designating polling place. Voters may request an absentee ballot; however, they are not permitted to request one on the day of the election. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, visit co.albany.wy.us/164/Elections.
Pro-gun organization endorses Liz CheneyThe Independent Firearm Owners Association has endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, for another term.
“The time for divisive partisan rhetoric is past. The state, the country and the world demand responsible, adult leadership,” according to a statement announcing the endorsement. “The Independent Firearm Owners Association knows Liz Cheney has consistently been a strong leader for firearm civil liberties for Wyoming, Congress and the nation.”
The organization said Republican gun owners can demonstrate the power of Second Amendment freedoms by returning Cheney to Congress.
