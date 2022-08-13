UW Planetarium out of commission
Tuesday’s power outage that affected nearly 9,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Laramie also could have damaged equipment at the University of Wyoming Planetarium, prompting a cancelation of ongoing summer viewing events.
“Regretfully, we experienced electrical-related damage to our theater equipment Tuesday afternoon and don’t expect replacements or repairs to to be available for the next couple of weeks,” planetarium coordinator Max Gilbraith says in a press release. “We are going to temporarily close the planetarium and cancel all public shows until we are up and running 100%.”
In the meantime, people are invited to a free observing party at 8:30 p.m. tonight (weather permitting) on the roof of the STAR Observatory on the UW campus.
A spokesman for PacifiCorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, said in a Friday email he didn’t have a root cause for the outage, but “there was an arc in the substation that damaged a switch” and that “permanent repairs were completed later that night.”
State receives $6M for habitat work, research
A local project is included in more than $6 million worth of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation grants in Wyoming to be used for improving wildlife habitat, assist research and enhance public access.
The local effort will plant up to 100 seedling trees per acre across 900 acres of habitat on the Medicine Bow National Forest in Albany and Carbon counties. Specifically, the area will include parts of where the 2018 Badger Creek and 2020 Mullen wildfires burned nearly 200,000 acres of forest.
This seedling project is part of a larger Elk Foundation commitment to commit at least 41 million to wildfire restoration work, according to a RMEF press release announcing the new grants.
“This funding is extremely critical and goes on the ground for 20 different projects across the state including wildfire restoration, aspen enhancement, invasive weed control, stabilizing stream bank erosion, conifer thinning, water source improvement and three research projects,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Other projects include conserving more than 2,200 acres of elk habitat, providing funding to improve elk hunting access on private land and more than a dozen projects that support hunting, recreational shooting and outdoors-related endeavors.”
Limited vouchers available for tire, refrigerator disposal
The Albany County Planning Office has announced it will offer a limited number of vouchers to county residents to dispose of tires and refrigerators at the Laramie Landfill/Recycling Center.
The dates the vouchers can be used are Aug. 22 through Sept. 10 during the landfill’s regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The vouchers will be good for up to 25 car and light truck tires and two refrigerators only, as well as up to two tractor tires. You must have a voucher in hand to drop off these items at the landfill.
To get a voucher, contact the Albany County Planning Office in person or by email. Commercial landowners are not eligible.
The office is located at 1002 S. 3rd St. and can be contacted at planning@co.albany.wy.us or 307-721-2568.