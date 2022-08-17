Wild horse adoption maintains 100% success rate
The Bureau of Land Management and Mantle Adoption and Training Facility adopted out 15 wild horses and two burros during a recent adoption event.
Since expanding the adoption at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2015, the BLM has had a 100% adoption rate for horses and burros at the event.
This year’s adoption was held at Lion’s Park inn Cheyenne and drew large crowds for daily wild horse demonstrations.
The highest adoption bid was for a 2-year-old saddle-started gelding named Benjamin.
“Our adoption events during Cheyenne Frontier Days offer a unique opportunity to showcase the work being done by the BLM to keep our horses, burros, and rangelands healthy,” said BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta. “Our main priority at adoption events is to find good homes for the horses and burros under our care.”
The next live adoption event in Wyoming is Aug. 19 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas and will feature halter-started horses trained at Mantle’s Wild Horses.
State receives $6M for habitat work, research
A local project is included in more than $6 million worth of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation grants in Wyoming to be used for improving wildlife habitat, assist research and enhance public access.
The local effort will plant up to 100 seedling trees per acre across 900 acres of habitat on the Medicine Bow National Forest in Albany and Carbon counties. Specifically, the area will include parts of where the 2018 Badger Creek and 2020 Mullen wildfires burned nearly 200,000 acres of forest.
This seedling project is part of a larger Elk Foundation commitment to commit at least 41 million to wildfire restoration work, according to a RMEF press release announcing the new grants.
“This funding is extremely critical and goes on the ground for 20 different projects across the state including wildfire restoration, aspen enhancement, invasive weed control, stabilizing stream bank erosion, conifer thinning, water source improvement and three research projects,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Other projects include conserving more than 2,200 acres of elk habitat, providing funding to improve elk hunting access on private land and more than a dozen projects that support hunting, recreational shooting and outdoors-related endeavors.”
Grand Teton area fire risk falls to moderate
JACKSON – A national forest and some other federal lands in this area have lowered the fire risk, though there are still precaution measures to take.
According to a fire dispatch official who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday, and to a news release the day before, the fire risk now is moderate. That is down from a high level previously, according to the official and to a previous announcement. (A U.S. Forest Service public relations representative did not comment.)
Teton Interagency Fire managers newly “adjusted the fire danger rating to moderate for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures,” according to the latest online statement. “A moderate fire danger rating does not mean that people should let their guard down regarding fire risk.”
There is good reason to be careful, based on the information from the Forest Service.
“Every year, hundreds of campfires are left unattended, with all of them having the potential to start a large, extremely costly, life-threatening wildfire,” said Wednesday’s release. “Unattended or abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires and recreationists can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire ignites a wildfire.”
For the year to date, “there have been 77 illegal and abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area,” the announcement pointed out. A related website, accessed the following day, listed 79 as the number of unattended such fires.
Wednesday’s release contained some tips:
“Keep your fire small and attend to it vigilantly. Be sure to have a plan for putting your fire out.”
Don’t leave the camping or other area before the fire is fully out, people are advised. “Douse your fire with a large amount of water, stirring the coals and ashes into a thick, muddy soup, incorporating the white ash from the fire’s edges. Feel for heat in the center of the fire, on the larger pieces of wood, and along the edges of the ash. Repeat this process until no heat remains.”
For people in a situation without both a shovel and water, and without an “established fire ring, a soil area to build your fire free of flammable materials, or if there are winds that could carry sparks,” the recommendation was short and simple: “Consider not building a fire.”
More information is online, at tetonfires.com. To report a fire or smoke, the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center is at 307-739-3630.
Wyoming Veterans Commission will host quarterly meeting Aug. 23
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The meeting is at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 U.S. Highway 26 in Dubois.
Veterans from around the state, especially northwest Wyoming, are invited to attend. This is according to a news release.
Items on the agenda include 2022 legislative updates, 2022 possible property tax reductions, handicap parking for disabled veterans, vet verification processing for driver licenses, and veteran food insecurities.
The meeting is expected to adjourn by 3 p.m.
For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.