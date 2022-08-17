Primary election Aug. 16, 2022

It wasn’t unusual to see people around Laramie sporting their “I Voted” stickers during Tuesday’s Wyoming primary election.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

City, county meetings postponed for primary election

Because of today’s Wyoming primary election, both Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commissioners have rescheduled their regular meetings. Both would normally hold their meetings Tuesday.

