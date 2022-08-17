City, county meetings postponed for primary election
Because of today’s Wyoming primary election, both Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commissioners have rescheduled their regular meetings. Both would normally hold their meetings Tuesday.
City Council has rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to discuss improvement of traffic signals, construction of Laramie Bike Park and vacating Lewis Street between 14th and 15th street. Wednesday’s meeting will serve as the second reading of the Lewis Street closure.
People can attend via Zoom at tinyurl.com/citycouncilaug17 or livestream through the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityoflaramie/live.
The Albany County Commissioners meeting was postponed to 6 p.m. Aug. 23, with options for in-person attendance and livestreaming through YouTube at tinyurl.com/albanycountycommissioners. Agenda items for the meeting have not yet been published.
Average gas prices drop another 6.2 cents
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 55 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.25 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.19, a difference of $1.94 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Revenue Committee seeks proposals for K-12 education
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Interim Committee is accepting proposals for K-12 education revenue to consider at its next meeting Sept. 14-15.
Those interested in submitting a proposal are asked to provide a summary through the Public Comment System at https://wyoleg.gov/postcomments/AddComments.aspx?CommID=J03.
It is asked that stakeholders include the resources involved in the implementation of the proposal, as well as resources for the committee to review prior to consideration.
All proposals must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
National Weather Service radar to be down for upgrades
Beginning Thursday, the KCYS WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Cheyenne will be down for about a week for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.
According to a news release, this activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.
This generator update is the fifth major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep the nation’s radars viable into the 2030s, according to the release. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the eight-year program.
The first project was the installation of the new signal processor, and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will be complete in 2023.
Radars are critically important in remote sensing severe storms, snow, wildfire smoke, and weather forecasting for critical watches and warnings. NWS forecasters will use surrounding radars and satellite information to continue issuing any warnings, when needed.
Child care help OK’d for community college students
The Department of Family Services has announced that money will be available for qualified community college students, to assist them with the cost of child care during the fall 2022 semester.
The emergency child care assistance grant provides funds for students enrolled in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program, whether they take those classes in person, online or in a hybrid, said a news release from the state DFS. Citizens, non-citizens and international students all may qualify.
Qualified students must also experience one or more of the following hardships related to child care costs:
- They must be underemployed
- Unemployed
- Be taking a reduced college course load
- Have reduced credits earned in the prior academic term
- Be at risk of reduced credits in the upcoming academic term
- Face prohibitive child care costs
The level of assistance depends on the age and number of children. Grant awards are prorated based on student enrollment, meaning the level of the award depends on the number of credit hours a student is enrolled.
“DFS is excited to partner with community colleges across the state to provide essential child care support for students working to achieve their educational goals and enter the workforce as a valuable resource to Wyoming communities,” said Roxanne O’Connor, the DFS Support Services Division’s senior administrator. “We are very grateful for the work and collaboration that the community colleges and the Community College Commission put towards this innovative and much needed program. Since we know that child care is a cornerstone of economic strength, the widespread impact of these dollars will be realized by students, educational institutions and employers throughout Wyoming.”
Applications will be available at the beginning of the fall semester. Funding is limited, and awards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Funding is provided through American Rescue Plan Act child care discretionary dollars.