Epoxy striping work may cause highway delays
Crews with S&L Industrial and the Wyoming Department of Transportation has started applying epoxy striping in various locations around the region, weather permitting.
Epoxy striping is more durable than traditional striping, especially in high-traffic areas, the WDH says in a press release.
Work includes mobilizing and minor work in intermittent locations around Rawlins. Next week, crews will focus on a portion of U.S. Highway 287 in Laramie. Finally, they will address various locations around Cheyenne, including a section on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs.
This will be a mobile work zone with slow-moving striping equipment. Motorists are encouraged to drive slowly and obey all traffic control. Avoid passing the heavy equipment where epoxy is still wet as it can be hard to remove if it gets on a vehicle. Cones will be in place to help indicate where epoxy may still be wet.
Crews will be working in other areas throughout the duration of the project, with locations varying based on traffic levels, weather, material availability and other factors. Stay alert for work zones along your travels and plan to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.
‘Offensive’ sign protected as free speech
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word.
That was the consensus of the town’s attorney Doug Mason and Sheriff KC Lehr, which they presented to the Big Piney Town Council, at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Town clerk Kristi Gray said five or six callers complained to town staff, and the sheriff said a deputy reportedly went to the house to check it out.
The sign reads: “F– Biden and F– you if you voted for him.”
Mayor Tyler Maxfield brought up the possibility of an ordinance, which Mason said would have “to be narrowly tailored” to avoid violating the sign poster’s freedom of speech.
Maxfield said he hoped the resident might understand that the language offends some people.
“I haven’t spoken with Deputy Winer yet,” Lehr said of the sign. “It’s worth a try. That’s a sticky one” because posting the F word is not a crime.”
“Even if he can X out the words,” Maxfield said. “See if he’ll reason with us.”
The sign was still in place Friday afternoon, legible from the church parking lot across the street.
