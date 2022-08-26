Barrasso, Lummis react to student loan forgiveness
Wyoming’s two U.S. senators were quick to criticize President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt for students who earn less than $125,000 a year.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a press release:
“Cancelling millions of dollars in student loan debt will make the pain of high prices even worse for Wyoming families. Today’s announcement is an insult to every American who played by the rules and worked hard to responsibly pay off their own debt. This decision is also a boon for Biden’s wealthy supporters. Once again, the Biden administration is selling out working families to appease the far-left wing of the Democrat party.”
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said in a Wednesday statement:
“People in Wyoming know there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and cancelling student debt amidst record high inflation will only throw fuel on the fire. Any notion that there’s no cost to wiping out billions of dollars of debt is flat out wrong. According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, this reckless decision will add an additional $300 billion to our national debt, thereby driving the cost of everyday goods even higher. This is incredibly unfair to the hardworking people of Wyoming who will be forced to foot the bill for the richest 40% of Americans who carry 60% of student loan debt.”
Rock Springs mayor accused of misconduct, conflict
Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo is facing criminal charges alleging official misconduct and conflict of interest.
According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which is defined as “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July 2020.
The mayor also is charged with one count of conflict of interest, which was stated as the “request or receive of pecuniary benefit, other than lawful compensation, on any contract, or for the letting of any contract, or making any appointment where the government employing or subject to the discretion or decisions of the public servant is concerned,” also in July 2020.
All charges are considered misdemeanors under Wyoming law and are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000.
The charges were filed in the 3rd Circuit Court on Aug. 1.
Kaumo’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
