Gas prices down nearly 20 cents in last week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.50 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.79, a difference of $2.29 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Republican challenger drops out, endorses Schroeder
Thomas Kelly has withdrawn from the Republican primary race for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction
In a Tuesday announcement, Kelly says he’s dropping out and is endorsing the incumbent, Brian Schroeder.
“To everyone who has supported me, ‘thank you’ falls short, but know this: We did successfully direct the narrative not only of the superintendent race, but other statewide races,” Kelly says in the announcement.
“Thomas Kelly is a good man,” Schroeder said in response to Kelly’s move. “I was honored to work this campaign with him, and I am beyond honored to have his vote today.”
WYDOT seeks comment on improvement plan
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is now accepting public comment through Sept. 2 on the 2023 State Transportation Improvement Plan draft.
The plan is available on WYDOT’s website at dot.state.wy.us. To access the plan, go to the Programming/Projects/Research page and select “STIP project listing.”
According to a Monday news release from WYDOT, the STIP lists tentative WYDOT projects for the next fiscal year, organized by county. The STIP includes transit projects, road and bridge work, airport improvement work and Public Safety Communications Commission projects.
Public comment will be accepted through the contact form on the WYDOT website or via mail. Send mail to 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009.
The “STIP project listing page” on the WYDOT website also has a list of past and future public meetings regarding the STIP, including presentation and meeting notes.
