Wyoming’s second monkeypox case confirmed
JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County resident has Wyoming’s second case of confirmed monkeypox, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Follow-up with the adult man showed no increased risk of the virus to the local community, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist.
“We want people to realize monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact and does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19,” Harrist said in a Monday news release from the state health department.
Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
Average gas prices decline 3.2 cents in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 40.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.13 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Governor’s education initiative prepares review
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon’s education initiative has completed its statewide listening sessions and is currently preparing a series of policy recommendations.
Building on the momentum of a statewide survey that garnered in excess of 7,000 responses, the Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group hosted 17 listening sessions with more than 200 attendees. Participants included parents, students, employers, district employees and community members.
Some of the most common feedback received during the listening sessions included support for more individualized approaches to learning, including more flexibility for students to move at their own pace, according to a news release.
Attendees also advocated for addressing standards and expanding options that prepare students for careers and life, approaches which align well with the “Profile of a Graduate” work that the State Board of Education is completing. Additional topics that were emphasized included an increase of focus on the early years before third grade, including pre-kindergarten; increasing mental health support for students and educators; and teacher preparation, retention and recruitment.
“We asked our citizens how they would improve Wyoming’s education system so we can better prepare students for successful careers in our changing world,” Gordon said in the release. “We heard a consistent message in both our small and large communities – they support their local teachers and want to maintain control. But we can do more to address challenges such as teacher retention, student engagement and the mental health of both students and staff members.”More information on the RIDE Advisory Group is available at ride.wyo.gov.