Debate with Dem governor candidates canceled, U.S. House event still on
The Wyoming gubernatorial debate among Democratic challengers scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled due to candidate illness. Meanwhile, the Democratic U.S. House debate will carry on.
Candidates Lynnette Grey Bull, Meghan R. Jensen and Steve Helling will all attend the livestreamed debate on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio. It is open to the public, and takes place in the Little Theater at Central Wyoming College in Riverton at 7 p.m.
Craig Blumenshine from WyomingPBS will be the moderator and a panelist for it. Also on the panel will be Steve Peck from WyomingPBS and Tennessee Watson from WyoFile.
The gubernatorial debate scheduled for about 8 p.m. will no longer take place. Since the primary is only two weeks away, there will not be a time to reschedule the debate.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host a 2022 candidates’ forum for the office of secretary of state, in a livestreamed event on Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The free event is open to the public at Young AmeriTowne:WyoTowne at 910 Barbara St. in Casper. An invitation has been extended to all secretary of state candidates.
The forum is presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and will be livestreamed on WyomingPBS. Facilitators for the forum are Craig Blumenshine, former WyomingPBS senior public affairs producer, and Steve Peck, who currently holds this post at WyomingPBS.
The format will include questions by the facilitators, Boys & Girls Club teens in attendance and general audience members. The forum livestream will be at https://youtu.be/uQHuipjDrfY.
For more information, contact Patty Bratton with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at 307-262-4931 or pbratton@bgccw.org.
Young AmeriTowne:WyoTowne helps to show students about the many aspects of the economy and business.