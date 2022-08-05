South Dakota governor puts support behind Gordon
Kristi Noem, South Dakota’s Republican governor, announced her endorsement of Gov. Mark Gordon for re-election Thursday.
“Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences,” she said in a prepared statement. “Thankfully, Wyoming has a solid leader at the helm in Mark Gordon. Republican states are outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
Noem said she believes the fight against President Joe Biden’s overreach is ongoing, and Gordon is leading the way alongside her.
“That’s what I have endorsed Mark and encourage all Wyoming Republicans to vote for him in the upcoming primary,” she said.
Gordon faces three Republican challengers in the primary Aug. 16. Voters will choose between the incumbent, Rex Rammell, Brent Bien and James Scott Quick.
Superintendent Schroeder endorsed by Trump
CODY (WNE) — State Superintendent Brian Schroeder, the former Head of School at Veritas School in Cody, was endorsed in his reelection campaign by former President Donald Trump.
Carol Armstrong, a member of the Park County GOP, said Schroeder had called her Wednesday afternoon to give her the news.
Schroeder was not immediately available for comment, but a member of his campaign confirmed the endorsement.
It’s the second consecutive boost for his campaign for Superintendent of Schools, a position he was appointed to in January by Gov. Mark Gordon to replace Jillian Balow. On Tuesday, Thomas Kelly dropped out of the race and endorsed Schroeder as well.
Student dies from lightning strike while camping
JACKSON (WNE) — An organized outdoor education course turned deadly Tuesday when a 22-year old Boston student suffered fatal cardiac arrest after lightning struck his tent.
Another student was injured in the strike while the group of 14 camped near Enos Lake in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the call at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. The lake rests at an elevation of 7,818 feet and is located 12 miles from the Pacific Creek trailhead.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the deceased student, John Murphy, was a Boston resident and the cause of death was a lightning strike.
The injured student was transferred via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was released Wednesday, said Shana Tarter, National Outdoor Leadership School associate director for wilderness medicine.
NOLS is a Lander-based nonprofit school that teaches wilderness and leadership skills.
Murphy, along with 13 other backpackers, was participating in a NOLS outdoor educator course.