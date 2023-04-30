UW team wins Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Case Competition
For the second consecutive year, a team of undergraduate students from the University of Wyoming’s College of Business has won the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Case Competition.
For the second consecutive year, a team of undergraduate students from the University of Wyoming’s College of Business has won the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Case Competition.
The team of Payson Birkeland of Aladdin; Hayden Hassinger of Cheyenne; McKenna Kail of Lander; Ellie Keeler of Broomfield, Colorado; and Tucker Norman of Pine Bluffs displayed its ethical reasoning and decision-making abilities in the competition.
The 11th annual event, recently held in Aurora, Colorado, challenged 10 undergraduate and nine graduate student teams from business schools in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming as part of the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program.
Registration open for UW Extension’s 2023 Ranch Camp
RANCHESTER — The University of Wyoming Extension is now accepting applications for 2023 Ranch Camp, an educational program led by extension personnel and hosted by Padlock Ranch. The event will take place June 12-16.
Open to applicants ages 18 and older, Ranch Camp provides an immersive introduction to ranch economics, management and diversification, as well as animal science, meat science, range science and soil science. The program balances seminar-based learning with hands-on activities like cattle branding, ranch tours and a visit to Mountain Meadow Wool mill.
Previous ranching or agricultural experience is not required. The cost is $200 per student, including a $100 deposit. Scholarships are available.
The annual program is organized by UW Extension educators Hudson Hill, Chance Marshall, Brian Sebade and Barton Stam, in partnership with a host ranch. To apply, contact Hill at hrhill@uwyo.edu or Marshall at cmarsha1@uwyo.edu.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
