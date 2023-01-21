UW announces co-winners of Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award
LARAMIE — Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Outreach Advisory Board.
The winners split a $4,000 award, with each receiving a $2,000 grant to continue their work supporting literacy in Wyoming.
For the last six years, Hornbeck has been making monthly visits to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms in Laramie County School District 1, often in low-income schools, to help teachers enhance the literacy skills of students. She meets students wherever they are, which also includes visits to summer school classrooms and the Laramie County Library System Bookmobile. These visits did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic; they just switched to online-delivery storytimes when in-person contact was not possible, according to a news release.
During her visits, Hornbeck comes to the class with materials and lessons that make reading and exploring literature fun. She uses direct models, interactive play, songs, puppets and reader’s theaters in lessons that leave students wanting more. Her impact has been proven by an increase in student scores, retention and skills.
Hornbeck also encourages students to take their reading home with them, in addition to inviting them to go to their local libraries to explore even more. She shares calendars to showcase events and activities occurring at the libraries that will interest the students.
The Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award is a way to recognize and honor Wyoming citizens, organizations, businesses or communities that have made substantial contributions that enhance the literacy development among the Wyoming community.
Hageman named to U.S. House committees
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., announced this week that she has been selected to serve on both the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources.
“I am honored to serve on these two very important House committees,” Hageman said in a news release “The Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, will have a vital role in many of the investigations and hearings that are necessary for us to properly address issues such as, the origins of COVID and our nation’s response, this administration’s failed handling of the crisis at our southern border, the weaponization of federal agencies against American citizens, and just what connections President Biden may have had to his son Hunter’s shady business dealings — especially in light of the latest news about mishandled classified documents.
Hageman continued, “The Natural Resources Committee is of equal importance, especially to our state. Wyoming has traditionally had a member serving on this committee, and I am excited to bring that representation back. Among the key issues this committee will oversee are energy development, mining, mineral rights, wildlife, public lands, fisheries and all matters related to Native Americans. Through this committee, I will be focused on unleashing our abundance of energy resources and on the need to properly manage our federal lands.”