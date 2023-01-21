UW announces co-winners of Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award

LARAMIE — Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Outreach Advisory Board.

