Barrasso, Lummis seek resolution to stalemate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, was joined by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., in reintroducing legislation Thursday that is designed to resolve the management status of thousands of acres of federal public lands in seven counties in Wyoming.

