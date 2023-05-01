WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, was joined by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., in reintroducing legislation Thursday that is designed to resolve the management status of thousands of acres of federal public lands in seven counties in Wyoming.
The bill is the result of a collaborative process started under the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative (WPLI), created by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association in 2015 to seek locally driven solutions on the future of federal public lands that have been in management limbo for more than 30 years, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
“Wilderness Study Areas across Wyoming have been essentially locked up for more than three decades. Locally driven processes like the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative (WPLI) give people in Wyoming the best chance to decide how to treat these lands,” Barrasso said in the release.
“I am a firm believer that local control is always better, and that is especially true when it comes to Wyoming land management,” Lummis said in the release.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Hageman’s bill to delist grizzlies advanced by House committee
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the House Natural Resources Committee advanced H.R. 1245 — legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman to direct the Secretary of Interior to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of grizzly bears from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.
The Greater Yellowstone population was delisted twice before, in 2007 and 2017. Each time, the delisting was blocked by “activist courts,” according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
“The grizzly bear has been listed as threatened (but not endangered) since 1975, and its original recovery goal was 500 bears. Today, we have nearly 1,100 bears in this ecosystem,” Hageman said in the release. “... The goal of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly has clearly been met, and we should rightly return species management back to the state of Wyoming.”