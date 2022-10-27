Gas prices drop nearly 14 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.29 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Veterans assistance available in Albany County
CHEYENNE — A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout November.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, and she will be available at the following location: from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 and 21, at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
