Gov. Gordon signs proclamation recognizing Wyoming Day
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, Dec. 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office.
In 1869, Territorial Gov. John A. Campbell signed the bill known as the Women’s Suffrage Act into law. Wyoming’s law was passed more than 50 years before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill recognizing Dec. 10 as Wyoming Day to commemorate the passage of the Act.
“I invite my fellow Wyomingites to participate in this observance by engaging in appropriate activities; learning about Wyoming’s unique history; exploring the natural wonders of the Cowboy State and experiencing the spirit of the West,” the Governor wrote in the proclamation.
“We are all extremely proud of this aspect of Wyoming’s history and Wyoming’s leadership in recognizing women always had the right to vote,” the Governor added.
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $344,753
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits and educational programming.
Grant projects in Albany County included:
• Laramie Plains Civic Center Foundation, Inc., Gryphon Theatre House Audio System, $30,000
• Laramie Public Art Coalition, Capacity Support for Expanding Public Art Program, $35,000
• University of Wyoming Anthropology Department, Digitizing the Hell Gap National Historic Landmark, $49,873.12
• University of Wyoming, George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Warren Mammoth Archaeological Project, $23,074.
Tax preparation service discontinued
If you have had your income tax return prepared at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the past, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will not be providing tax preparation services in 2023.
It is essential that all Tax-Aide clients find an alternate source for preparing their 2022 Federal Income Tax returns.