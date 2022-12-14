The Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony and Placement is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at GAR monument in Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery.
Following the ceremony, members of the Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and The Laramie Women’s Club, along with volunteers for Laramie VFW Post 2221 and the community will join together to place about 700 wreaths on veteran graves at the cemetery.
The event is part of National Wreaths Across America Day, which began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. The project has grown to more than 2 million wreaths placed at thousands of locations in the nation and world.
The DAR and Women’s Club would like to thank the VFW, local businesses and countless of individuals whose donations made the purchase of wreaths possible. For more information about Wreaths Across America at its motto of Remember, Honor, Teach at the website wreathsacrossamerica.org. For information about volunteering for wreath placement, email waa-dar@charter.net.
Wind project public comment period extended
The public comment period for a report outlining the environmental impacts of the Two Rivers Wind Energy Project has been extended.
The project, which is planned to be operational by 2024, will be located in Albany and Carbon counties. Its expected to power about 100,000 homes each year, but could have an impact on eagle populations and nearby communities, according to the environmental assessment.