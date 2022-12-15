Holiday scams back again
Cyber Wyoming is warning residents to be aware of a host of scams that occur during the holiday season.
These scams can range from package theft to seasonal working scams to social media sales scams, according to a news release.
One Wyoming resident recently reported being scammed on Facebook Marketplace, according to the release. The seller was encouraged to download a payment app onto her phone, and scammers wrote a phony email from the payment app company claiming she’d overcharged the buyer and to send a refund.
There’s also been reports in recent years of a Facebook fraudster trying to sell tables for craft fairs in Gillette and Cheyenne.
To avoid payment scams on social media, people should meet potential buyers in public places, only accept cash and avoid sharing additional contact information, according to the release.
The holiday season also comes along with an uptick in the theft of packages, the release says. The best way to avoid this is by bringing packages inside as soon as they’re delivered and talking to neighbors.
“Doorbells and cameras that connect to the internet don’t have antivirus software on them and often have no protection measures at all,” the release says. “They can be used as a means to get into your home’s wireless network and steal more sensitive information like your online banking credentials.”
To avoid these, people could install smart doorbells, TVs and cameras on a wireless network that’s separate from the network they use to connect their computers, which contain important personal information.
For resources on fraud, people can contact the AARP Fraud Watch Network at 877-908-3360 or talk to their local bank representative.
Victims of fraud should contact their local law enforcement and report it to the FBI at ic3.gov and FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
Gas prices down another 17 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 17.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 58 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.24 per gallon, while the highest was $4.28, a difference of $2.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.