LHS mock trial to compete nationally
The Laramie High School mock trial teams won first and third place at the Wyoming High School Mock Trial state championship in Cheyenne Dec. 3.
The win allows the team to go on to the national competition, which will take place in Little Rock, Arkansas in May.
The participants include captain Audrey Yeung, co-captains Sophia Gomelsky and Paysen Witte, and members Alexis Boudreau, Eliza Fay, McCrea Doyle, Catcher Pannell, Ellu Pannell, Gracie Smith, Ebonie Siebert, Jeremy Rucinski, Theodore Hart, Henry Andersen, Destiny Gabbidon, Syndey Nordwick, Austin Quillinan, Jock Mack and Ashton Turner.
The team is coached by attorneys Erik Oblasser, Mike Bennett, Jordyn Surber, and Rob Piper of Corthell and King, PC, along with teachers Whitney Martin and James Learned.
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a ban on TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks to address cybersecurity concerns that have been raised by the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments, according to a news release Thursday.
In a memo addressed to all state employees, the governor directed that TikTok will be permanently removed, and access blocked, from all state government electronic devices and networks. This ban extends to all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other information technology equipment capable of internet connectivity.
“Maintaining robust cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and Wyoming is committed to identifying threats that could impact public safety,” Gordon said in the release. “The potential for foreign governments to access information collected by TikTok is extremely troubling.”
The governor’s announcement means Wyoming joins at least 12 other states that have banned TikTok from state devices.
The governor’s memo also directs the State’s Enterprise Technology Services, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the Wyoming Information Analysis Team to conduct a coordinated review of any other technology-based threats posed to state government networks.
A copy of the Governor’s full memo is attached and may be found with this link: https://tinyurl.com/38petdfx.
