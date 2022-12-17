Gordon signs order for propane delivery outside daylight hours
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours.
Under the emergency relief order issued by the governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the state of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
However, nothing contained in this order shall be construed as an exemption from the controlled substances, alcohol use and testing requirements (49 CFR 382); the commercial driver’s license requirements (49 CFR 383); the financial responsibility requirements (49 CFR 387); applicable size and weight requirements; or any other portion of the regulations not specifically identified in this order.
While under this order, propane transportation or delivery companies shall not require or allow any fatigued driver to operate a propane delivery vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given adequate rest before the driver is required to return to service.
This order will expire no later than midnight Jan. 14.
If you have questions about this order, please contact Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Dan Wyrick or Lt. Dustin Ragon at 307-777-4301.
Albany County Attorney Victim Witness Program recognized
The Wyoming Division of Victim Services (DVS) congratulates the Albany County Attorney Victim Witness Program for successfully completing its recent on-site compliance visit.
The program was found to be in substantial compliance with the state rules for the operation of a victim service program. A finding of substantial compliance is a requirement for continued funding from DVS. The county’s program is located in Laramie and offers a variety of services to all victims affected by crime.
During the on-site visit on Dec. 5, 2022, DVS Program Manager Megan Hughes met with staff members to review administration, operations and fiscal records. Each of these areas of review is governed by state statute, federal law or DVS rule.
The program is funded in part through funds awarded by DVS. The sources of these funds are state and federal funds for programs serving victims of crime.
For more information about Albany County Attorney Victim Witness Program, contact the program coordinator, Fawn Johnson at 307-721-1847.
Wyoming State Records Committee meeting
The Wyoming State Records Committee will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19, via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp. To listen in, call (US) +1 567-231-5199 PIN: 128 575 217#.
The Wyoming State Records Committee reviews, and considers for approval, retention schedules of public records. The State Records Committee is the final authority in determining whether state, county and local government records are retained permanently or disposed of after a designated period. Committee members include representatives from the State Archives, Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Audit.
The meeting agenda includes retention requests for state and local agencies, and accession and deaccession requests involving a variety of archival materials.
If requiring special assistance, contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.