State parks gift certificates, early bird special available
Give the gift of adventure this holiday season with a Wyoming State Park annual permit gift certificate.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
A Wyoming State Park gift certificate gets people outdoors and promises new adventures in some of Wyoming’s most spectacular destinations.
The gift certificates are redeemable for annual permits, which provide 2023 access to all state parks, historic and archaeological sites and recreation areas. Gift certificates are available at the Wyoming State Museum Store in Cheyenne. Orders also may be placed by phone by calling 307-777-6323.
Additionally, Wyoming State Park’s annual early bird special is on now, with discounted prices on annual day-use permits through Feb. 15. During the early bird sale, resident annual daily use permits are $42 ($48 regular price) and non-resident permits are available for $89 ($96 regular price).
Permits are available through Reserve America online at www.wyo-park.com, by phone at 877-996-7275, or in-person in Laramie at West Laramie Fly Store.
Permits can be also purchased at most state parks and historic sites, but call ahead as some parks and sites are closed during the winter months.
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout December.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, and she will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
