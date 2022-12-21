Winter logging temporarily closes most Bottle Creek trails
Winter logging activity along Forest Road 443 on the east side of the Sierra Madre Range has temporarily closed most of the Bottle Creek trail system.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 55 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga, Shirley Basin, and Baggs. * WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from 2 PM MST today until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for potential snow squalls. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
The impacted cross-country ski trails are near Wyoming Highway 70 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. Trails are managed and maintained by the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Initially, all trails are closed except for the CCC loop. As operations progress throughout the winter, Forest Service staff will evaluate whether additional trails can safely be opened for public use.
For the most up-to-date trail status, contact the district office in Saratoga at 307-326-5258. Updates will also be posted on the forest district’s website, Twitter, and Facebook accounts.
Maps and information about closures will be posted at trailheads and on area sign boards.
An alternate winter trail system is available for use on the west side of the Snowy Range. Logging operations have been completed at the Brush Creek trails system off Highway 130 and those trails are open and groomed this winter.
All recreationists are reminded to be aware of and avoid heavy equipment operating in the area. Do not enter areas which are posted closed, as they are closed for public safety.
Temporary trail and road closures are a short-term inconvenience needed to provide safe access in the long-term. Visitors need to be aware of ongoing changes that may affect travel on forest roads or maintained trails.
In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 115 oil and gas parcels totaling 95,580 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.
The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on its ePlanning website at https://tinyurl.com/4fhpzvhc.
Future BLM lease sales will include the following updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre, an increase from the $2 per acre minimum bid set in 1987; royalty rates will be 16.67%, up from the previous minimum of 12.5%; and rental rates will be $3 per acre for the first two years, $5 per acre for years three through eight, and $15 per acre in years nine and 10.
Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.
More information about the Inflation Reduction Act can be found in the BLM’s online fact sheet at https://tinyurl.com/57evrbu8.
