Gas prices continue to fall in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

