...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 40 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.09 per gallon, while the highest was $4.09, a difference of $2 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 on Monday. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
State unemployment rises to 3.6% in November
CHEYENNE — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was considerably lower than its November 2021 level of 4.0% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.
From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 15 counties, rose in five counties and remained unchanged in three counties. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 3.4% to 3.1%), Sweetwater (down from 3.9% to 3.6%) and Converse (down from 2.6% to 2.3%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.5% in October to 3.8% in November. Unemployment usually increases in Teton County in November, as tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.
In November, most county unemployment rates decreased from their year-ago levels. The largest decreases were seen in Converse (down from 3.4% to 2.3%), Campbell (down from 3.9% to 3.0%), Natrona (down from 4.4% to 3.6%), Sublette (down from 4.2% to 3.6%) and Hot Springs (down from 3.0% to 2.4%) counties. Unemployment rates rose modestly in Carbon (up from 3.1% to 3.4%) and Niobrara (up from 2.6% to 2.9%) counties.
Weston County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1% in November. It was followed by Converse County at 2.3%, Hot Springs County at 2.4% and Crook County at 2.4%. The highest unemployment rates occurred in Teton County at 3.8%, and Natrona, Sublette and Sweetwater counties (each at 3.6%).
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 278,400 in November 2021 to 283,800 in November 2022, an increase of 5,400 jobs (1.9%).