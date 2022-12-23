Bill to improve rural health care passes Senate
A bipartisan bill to improve rural health care by U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus, has passed the Senate by unanimous consent.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
The State Offices of Rural Health (SORH) Reauthorization Act of 2022 will reauthorize a key program that supports health facilities in rural areas across the country. This bill ensures that State Offices of Rural Health have the financial resources needed to improve information-sharing, technical assistance and care delivery in rural settings.
Under the bill, the program will be reauthorized for five years, which will preserve the program’s flexibility to meet the needs of providers and patients across the country. The legislation now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.
The Laramie Police Department is reminding everyone this holiday season about the dangers of drunk driving and wants all drivers to remember this message: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Drivers will see officers working together from now through Jan. 1 to take drunk drivers off our streets.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 46 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2021 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in Wyoming. On average, more than 40 people were killed in the state each year from 2016-20. Through November 2022 there have been nine crash fatalities in Albany County and four (44%) were alcohol related.
“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” said LPD Lt. Ryan Thompson in a Wednesday news release. “The holidays are a special time, and we want our community to enjoy this season. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this preventable behavior.”
Resources are available to get home safely. “Drunk driving is not acceptable,” Thompson continued. “Plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are many resources to get you home safely. There are no excuses for drunk driving.”
The LPD recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
• It is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely;
• Use SafeRide by calling 307-766-7433 (307-766-RIDE) or request your ride through the “Transloc” App on your mobile device through your App Store;
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement immediately;
• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
For more information about the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period, visit the website nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
