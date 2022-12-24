Food distribution postponed, rescheduled for Jan. 6
Laramie Interfaith postponed its monthly distribution of government commodity food — The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) — originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23.
Laramie Interfaith postponed its monthly distribution of government commodity food — The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) — originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23.
The distribution will be rescheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the parking lot of Laramie Interfaith (712 E. Canby St.). Because of weather and road conditions, Food Bank of Wyoming trucks that supply the commodity food did not reach Interfaith in time to host the distribution.
Food Bank of Wyoming is the delivery agency for TEFAP across the state, making up 23% of all food the organization distributes. TEFAP is a federal assistance program that provides 100% American-grown food products to low-income Americans. The program is operated through the USDA Food Program and funded with the federal budget.
The amount of food and assistance provided to states is based on the number of unemployed persons and the number of people estimated to be below the poverty level of each state.
CHEYENNE — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, placed a spotlight on Wyoming’s energy industry after Senate passage of the Fission for the Future Act.
This legislation, which passed the Senate by a voice vote on Dec. 16, will now go to the House of Representatives.
“Americans need abundant, affordable, and reliable energy. Expanding nuclear energy is one way to make that happen,” said Barrasso. “Wyoming has the fuel America needs. Building a domestic supply of high-assay, low-enriched uranium will enhance our energy security. It will also mean greater prosperity for Wyoming families.”
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Jim Risch, R-Id., are sponsor and cosponsor of the legislation, respectively.
The measure authorizes the Secretary of Energy to partner with American nuclear fuel suppliers to establish a Nuclear Fuel Security Program to ensure commercial availability of domestic fuel for existing and advanced nuclear reactors.
It expands the American Assured Fuel Supply Program to create a nuclear fuel reserve sufficient to protect against possible fuel supply disruptions, as well as directs DOE to make available high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) from its stockpiles until a domestic commercial supply is available.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.