Young farmers and ranchers conference to convene in Pinedale
“Building our Future” is the theme for a Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference scheduled for Jan. 20-21 in Pinedale.
Sessions will take place discussing the cattle market, Green River drift, inflation, range monitoring, Green River basin, beef and bitcoin and much more during the two-day event.
The conference is hosted by the WyFB YF&R Committee for farmers and ranchers of all ages. Children are welcome. No membership is required to attend. The special event is tailored for those whether farming or ranching, working in agricultural business or have family in agriculture.
The agenda is full of speakers and presentations to help those build a future in agriculture. To view the full agenda with presentation descriptions, conference updates and a registration form, visit the website wyfb.org.
The registration fee is $115 per adult, and the deadline is Jan. 6.
Hotel Reservations can be made for Hampton Inn Pinedale at 307-367-6700. Mention “Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation” for the conference room rate. Reservation deadline is also Jan. 6.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The mission of organization is to represent the voices of Wyoming farmers and ranchers through grassroots policy development while focusing on protecting private property rights, strengthening agriculture, and supporting farm and ranch families through advocacy, education and leadership development.