The Laramie Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Game and Fish and University of Wyoming Police Department will be teaming up this year for the third annual Laramie area “Shop with A Cop” event on Friday, Dec 16.
About 30 elementary students from Albany County School District 1 will be picked up from their respective schools by an officer and taken to Walmart at 4308 E. Grand Ave. by a patrol vehicle. All officers and kids should be at Walmart at about 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. Each student will get to shop with an officer and spend approximately $150 as they wish.
The intent of the event is to provide these children with a little merrier holiday season as well as providing them with a positive experience with law enforcement. Each family will also be provided with all the groceries needed to make a full holiday meal with their loved ones at home.
Donations can be given through LPDfoundation.org and following the “Donate Now” button or mailed to: Laramie Police Department Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Laramie, WY, 82073.
Keep sidewalks clear this winter
The city of Laramie expresses a thank you for helping make the community safe for pedestrians, mail carriers and emergency responders by keeping sidewalks clear of snow and ice.
Wintertime is upon us and snowflakes have begun to fall and accumulate everywhere. Now is a good time to dust off a snow shovel and be a good neighbor by keeping sidewalks clear of ice, snow and other debris to make the community safer.
For more information or questions, refer to Section 12.08.020 of the city of Laramie Municipal Code or call the Laramie Code Enforcement inspector at 307-721-5285.
Proper packaging disposal
Getting a delivery is fun. What’s not fun is all the extra packaging. The following are tips from the city of Laramie Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department:
• Flatten and cut down cardboard to 2 feet by 2 feet.
• Air pillows, bubble wrap and Amazon Mailers (cut out the shipping label) can be recycled at Safeway and Walmart along with plastic bags.
• Styrofoam packaging cannot be recycled in the recycling cart. Try to reuse when sending a package or placing in the trash — bagged.
To learn more or for more information about other packaging, use the “Goes Where?” tool on the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling” or at the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.