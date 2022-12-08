Gas prices continue to drop rapidly in Wyoming, nationwide
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.45 per gallon, while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.74 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Keep sidewalks clear this winter
The city of Laramie expresses a thank you for helping make the community safe for pedestrians, mail carriers and emergency responders by keeping sidewalks clear of snow and ice.
Wintertime is upon us and snowflakes have begun to fall and accumulate everywhere. Now is a good time to dust off a snow shovel and be a good neighbor by keeping sidewalks clear of ice, snow and other debris to make the community safer.
For more information or questions, refer to Section 12.08.020 of the city of Laramie Municipal Code or call the Laramie Code Enforcement inspector at 307-721-5285.
Proper packaging disposal
Getting a delivery is fun. What’s not fun is all the extra packaging. The following are tips from the city of Laramie Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department:
• Flatten and cut down cardboard to 2 feet by 2 feet.
• Air pillows, bubble wrap and Amazon Mailers (cut out the shipping label) can be recycled at Safeway and Walmart along with plastic bags.
• Styrofoam packaging cannot be recycled in the recycling cart. Try to reuse when sending a package or placing in the trash — bagged.
To learn more or for more information about other packaging, use the “Goes Where?” tool on the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling” or at the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.