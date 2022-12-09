Governor to take questions during AARP TeleTown Hall
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will maintain a December tradition of Wyoming’s Chief Executive talking to AARP Wyoming members when he joins AARP Wyoming for a TeleTown Hall at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
“Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway in a news release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”
AARP Wyoming will start to dial out to members and prospective call participants at around 10:55 a.m. If you do not receive a call, but would like to be a part of the phone call, dial 855-274-1448 or go to AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/AARPWY.
Governor Gordon is Wyoming’s 33rd Governor, a Johnson County native, and the former State Treasurer. He will talk to AARP Wyoming members about his work during the past year in the Governor’s Office and discuss what he sees in the state’s future.
For more information, contact Tom Lacock at 307-214-2071 or at tlacock@aarp.org.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet
The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13-14, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation headquarters, located at 5300 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building.
Commissioners will meet from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a workshop led by WYDOT staff. The first activity of the workshop is a drone demonstration that will take place at a WYDOT Salt/Sand Shed, located at mile post 343.6 on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80. Commission members also will attend dinners with WYDOT staff on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12-13, but no official business is to be conducted at either event.
The commission will host its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the meeting agenda.
The commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. For more information, call the Commission Secretary at 307-777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.