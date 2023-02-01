Explore state’s history with Wyoming Places website
The Wyoming Places website now hosts three in-depth digital exhibits on the topics of Heart Mountain WWII Internment Camp, Wyoming’s Statehood Celebration and WWII Prisoner of War (POW) Camps in Wyoming.
The latter is new to the collection, while the other exhibits have been revamped for visitors.
Each exhibit contains visual imagery such as historic photographs, drawings and newspaper clippings, as well as embedded videos from trusted resources all in one convenient location. The Statehood Celebration exhibit even has recreated audio files for the event’s speeches in addition to historic transcripts from the event.
“The exhibits consist of pieces of Wyoming history not everyone knows about,” Wyoming State Library Database Instruction Librarian Chris Van Burgh said in a news release. “Even when people have heard about these historic events, they don’t always understand the depth of their impact. The digital exhibits make this information easy to discover for all ages.”
Anyone can visit these resources at the website places.wyo.gov. The site contains the aforementioned digital exhibits; and a calendar of events throughout the state’s history, historic maps of Wyoming and the Places Digital Collection. The Digital Collection features more than 3,000 locations across Wyoming, including popular monuments, current cities, and the boom and bust towns of days past and the origins of their names.
Scholarship available from Laramie Women’s Club
Laramie Woman’s Club will be offering a $1,000 scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
The Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship will benefit a nontraditional Albany County, Wyoming, resident age 18 or older who is currently attending or will be attending a Wyoming university, college, or licensed and accredited technical, vocational, or trade school during the 2023-24 academic year.
A nontraditional applicant must meet at least one of the following criteria:
• Did not attend an institution of higher learning immediately upon completion of high school or after obtaining a GED, but may currently be enrolled;
• Or withdrew from an institution of higher learning before receiving a diploma or certification from the institution for any reason.
Additional information and the application form for the Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship can be found at the website gfwcwyoming.org/scholarships.html. The deadline for submission of applications will be midnight on April 15, 2023.