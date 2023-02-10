Software vendor shares information about UCHealth data breach
AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth was recently informed by Diligent Corporation, a software company that provides business operations tools for UCHealth and other organizations, that Diligent experienced a security incident that impacted data held on its servers.
Some of UCHealth’s patient, provider or employee data may have been included in this incident, according to a news release.
Diligent provides hosted services to UCHealth and reported that Diligent’s software was accessed, and attachments were downloaded, including UCHealth files.
UCHealth’s systems, including its electronic medical records, were not impacted by this incident.
Individuals who may be involved are being notified per state and federal reporting requirements. Information that was involved varied based on the type of attachments downloaded by the cybercriminal, and may have included name, address, date of birth and treatment-related information according to the release. In very limited cases, Social Security numbers and financial information, such as banking information, may have been involved.
Additional information is available on UCHealth’s website.
Wyomingites warned about romance scammers
For Valentine’s Day 2023, CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of scammers taking advantage of their yearning for love and romance, and is offering a free romance scams bookmark to raise awareness of the prevalence of online dating and romance scams.
The FTC reports that romance scams were responsible for the theft of $547 million from unwitting consumers in 2021. Romance scams are also the second-largest type of cryptocurrency theft. Typically, these scams start with a fake bio (called catfishing) which uses false photos and careers. These careers are often stated as military or international business to explain why the scammer is unable to meet in person.
In 2021, according to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center, 55 Wyomingites were the victim of confidence fraud/romance scams, losing over $1.7 million. For all scams reported in Wyoming, there were a total of 735 victims losing more than $10 million.
“Romance scams truly affect our communities, our trust in our fellow man and our local economies,” said Laura Baker, president of the CyberWyoming Alliance, in a news release.
How do your protect yourself and your loved ones? Make it a rule to never send money, including wire transfers, gift cards or cryptocurrency, to anyone you haven’t met in person.
CyberWyoming Alliance is giving away free bookmarks reminding people that that romance scams are real. Simply email info@cyberwyoming.org and provide your address.
Wyoming had job, payroll growth in third quarter of 2022
CHEYENNE — From third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from third quarter of 2019.
In third quarter 2022, the largest job growth occurred in mining, including oil and gas (1,574 jobs, or 10.5%); leisure and hospitality (1,232 jobs, or 3.0%), professional and business services (838 jobs, or 4.1%), retail trade (721 jobs, or 2.4%), and local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals (584 jobs, or 1.4%).
Job losses were seen in state government (-283 jobs, or –2.3%), construction (-212 jobs, or -0.9%) and agriculture (-70 jobs, or –2.3%). Employment rose in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
Visit doe.state.wy.us/LMI/22Q3_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle