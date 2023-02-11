Wyoming’s U.S. senators challenge Biden’s WOTUS rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Va., on behalf of Wyoming landowners and residents in introducing a formal challenge to the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval.

