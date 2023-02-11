Wyoming’s U.S. senators challenge Biden’s WOTUS rule
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Va., on behalf of Wyoming landowners and residents in introducing a formal challenge to the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval.
The resolution comes after the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a new rule in December repealing the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule and changing the definition of Waters of the United States that dramatically expands the authority of the federal bureaucracy.
“President Biden is using his misguided Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule to suffocate Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers and landowners. The administration wants to put Washington in control of everything from ponds to potholes,” Barrasso said in a news release.
Every member of the Senate Republican Caucus and the Senate Western Caucus joined in co-sponsoring this resolution of disapproval.
Cheyenne Frontier Days to make concert announcement
CHEYENNE — Planning for the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days is underway, with the full concert announcement coming on March 2, CFD officials said Friday.
Along with teasing the announcement date, officials revealed that Zach Bryan will perform at Frontier Park on July 23.
All tickets will go on sale to the public on March 15.
CFD officials advised customers that when choosing concerts this year, they should keep things simple and safe by purchasing tickets directly from cfdrodeo.com. Avoid ticket scalpers on third-party services by buying directly from the Frontier Days ticket office.
Tickets range from $23-$48 for rodeo, $25-$105 for PBR and $77-$107 for concerts. If you see higher prices, then it’s not directly from Cheyenne Frontier Days. VIP tickets will range from $100-$300 and will be sold only through the CFD ticket office and website.
Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 takes place from July 21-30.