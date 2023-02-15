Albany County CattleWomen announces deadline for scholarship
The Albany County Cow-Belle Scholarship Committee of the Albany County CattleWomen will be awarding six scholarships this year in the amount of $2,000 each.
Applicants must be an Albany County resident or reside in the Laramie trade area and plan on attending an accredited school of higher learning. One scholarship will be awarded to an Albany County CattleWoman or a relative thereof.
Application forms are available on the ACCW website at wyaccw.com, and at the Laramie, Rock River, Whiting high schools and the Albany County Extension Office.
Applications must be delivered in hard copy to the extension office by the March 1, 2023 deadline. No electronic applications will be accepted. For more information, contact Cheryl Leach at 307-760-0611.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Artists’ Association hosted its annual convention uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. Now, the groups is looking to get it back on track.
WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, two to three workshops, a Friday evening quick draw fundraiser and a Saturday evening banquet. The annual dues are $25.
COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel its convention, and the 2021 president resigned because of stress caused by COVID-related issues. With no current acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again.
This year’s convention will be June 9-11 at the Sublette County Fairgrounds in Big Piney. It will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw and banquet.
To become a new member and receive the association’s newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
