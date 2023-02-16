Average gasoline prices down 3.5 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming, mainly along and west of the Laramie Range. * WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 2.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.58 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.41 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 on Monday. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 511 travel website, wyoroad.info, registered about 2.2 billion site visits in 2022.
“This is by far the most hits in a calendar year since the department started tracking them,” Vince Garcia, program manager for the Global Information Systems/Intelligent Transportation System program at WYDOT, said in a news release.
The website shows both forecasted and real-time weather-related road impacts, as well as data directly from WYDOT weather sensors, plow operators and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, all combined into one convenient tool for travelers.
The top visited pages within the site in 2022 were the Closures and Advisories page, followed closely by the Interstate 80 web cameras.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., on Wednesday announced her endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump as he runs for president again in 2024. Hageman issued the following statement in a news release:
“I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime. His policies were great for Wyoming and the Country as a whole. He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us.”
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Laramie Boomerang
