Webinar to offer tips on attracting workforce older than 50
SHERIDAN — With current unemployment rates hovering at historic lows, finding skilled, reliable workers can be challenging for companies looking to grow and thrive. AARP Wyoming is offering a webinar on attracting and retaining the age 50 and older worker.
The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. March 22 and is free, but registration is required. The webinar is a joint effort between AARP Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Business Alliance to help unlock a segment of the Wyoming workforce that returns to jobs at lower rates than other demographics.
“Employers across Wyoming need experienced and reliable employees,” Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Robin Sessions Cooley said. “Learning how to tap into this growing demographic will benefit both new and existing businesses around the state.”
Beyond the value of experience, older workers bring professionalism, interdisciplinary skills and a steadiness that can complement the attributes of younger team members, a press release stated.
Webinar attendees will gain insight on:
• How to leverage work experience to solve staffing challenges, mentor the next generation of leaders and build an age-inclusive, multigenerational workforce that positively impacts your bottom line.
• How to attract workers 50 and older as the skilled labor shortage continues.
• How to make your company welcoming to 50+ employees and more diverse and inclusive.
• Evidence-based research on what 50+ workers want and need from their job to feel valued.
• Benefits to your company of hiring 50+ workers
You must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register. AARP membership is not required. Do not opt out of event-related emails, as you will be emailed a link to join the class via Zoom before the event.
Contact AARP Wyoming at the website wyaarp@aarp.org for more information.
Blue Foundation announces available scholarships
Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation is offering a total of $12,500 in higher-education scholarships this year to members of the credit union.
Six scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are current members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500, will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College.
“One of our favorite activities of the year at the Blue Foundation is reviewing all the applicants for the scholarships,” Blue Foundation President Jim Wood said in a news release. “We are always blown away with the caliber of students that apply. Blue Foundation is excited to once again be a part of the scholarship selection process.”
Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a share savings account in their own name, graduate from a U.S. accredited school or home school in the spring of 2023, plan to attend a trade school, college, or university in the fall of 2024, and completely fill out and return the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by April 1, 2023.
“As Blue Federal Credit Union has grown, we are excited to continue our support of our youngest credit union members,” Stephanie Teubner, President/CEO at Blue Federal Credit Union said in the release. “We look forward to awarding scholarships to our young members poised to discover their pathways to possibilities through educational pursuits.”
Scholarship details and more information can be found on the website bluefoundation.blue/scholarships.
From Wyoming News Exchange and Laramie Boomerang