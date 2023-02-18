My Front Door winners announced
Housing nonprofit My Front Door has announced the winners of its inaugural Valentine’s Day Door Decorating contest.
The winners and their category are: #1 Properties, business; Cheyenne Board of Realtors, nonprofit; Alice Wilhelm, Laramie, residential; Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, churches; and Krista Boyer (Emery and Gibson), children. Prizes valued up to $500 were awarded to the winner of each category.
The contest was started this year as a fun and creative way to raise funds for My Front Door, which helps Wyoming families become successful homeowners.
“This was a successful first-time event for our organization, and we are already looking forward to seeing the contest grow next year,” said Esther O. Gonzales, director of development for My Front Door, in a news release. “We are grateful to all our sponsors who contributed to the success of this event and especially to all the participants. This was truly an act of kindness and love.”
My Front Door has offices in Cheyenne and Laramie and seeks to end the poverty cycle by enabling low- and middle-income families to buy their first homes and learn how to remain successful, long-term homeowners.
Laramie student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
Sophia Gomelsky of Laramie was one of two students selected to join Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week, scheduled for March 4-11.
Elaine Allbright of Lusk and Gomelsky were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.
Gomelsky, a senior at Laramie High School, serves as the Wyoming DECA state president, an organization with a focus on business and entrepreneurship. She also serves as the speech and debate team captain, mock trial co-captain, and has held leadership positions in theatre, such as student director, assistant choreographer and several lead roles.
Gomelsky’s successful public speaking and competitive career include representing Wyoming at DECA Internationals, national circuit debate and the national mock trial competition. She also is Wyoming Girls State governor, advocating for youth involvement in political processes across the state. She has helped plan a local food drive, rent relief initiative, mural painting project, and disseminates election information, assists with voter registration, works as a student election judge and canvasses for local candidates.
She is a legislative intern, and worked as a page at the state legislature during the 2022 budget session. She represents the student body through the Laramie Youth Council, Youth Advocacy Board, National Honor Society and as a Student Council representative. Gomelsky’s future plans include double majoring in political science and international studies with a minor in Spanish at the University of Wyoming.
Chosen as alternates to the 2023 program were Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne, who attends Cheyenne East High School, and Karina Catherine Lea from Thermopolis, who attends Hot Springs County High School.
The USSYP was established by the U.S. Senate in 1962, and provides an educational experience for students interested in public service careers. The program provides an in-depth view of the Senate and federal government, as well as a deeper understanding of the relationships between the Legislative, Judicial and Executive Branches. During the program week, the student delegates will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies and senior members of the national media, among others.
Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection.
For more information, visit the website ussenateyouth.org.
From Laramie Boomerang