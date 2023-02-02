Looking for a fun and creative way to mark Valentine’s Day and make a difference in your community? Look no further than your front door.
Housing nonprofit My Front Door is sponsoring its first Valentine’s Door Decorating Competition in Albany and Laramie counties.
The event will help raise funds for My Front Door, which helps Wyoming individuals and families improve their lives and their community by becoming new and successful homeowners.
The organization’s inaugural Valentine’s Door Decorating Competition gives contestants a chance to show their heartfelt creativity on Valentine’s Day and the chance to win a prize valued up to $500.
The contest features five categories to compete in: residential, small business, nonprofits, churches and children’s (ages 5-12). Prizes are awarded in each category. The entry fee is $25 per door.
The deadline to submit an application and complete the front door decoration is Feb. 10. Judging will take place on Valentine’s Day.
Only front doors of your home or place of business will be judged.
Applications are available by contacting My Front Door at 307-514-5831 or sending a request via email to esther@myfrontdoor.org.
My Front Door has offices in Laramie and Cheyenne, and seeks to end the poverty cycle by enabling low- and middle-income individuals and families to buy their first homes and learn how to remain successful, long-term homeowners.