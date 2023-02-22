Updated publication gives
‘Just the Facts’ about Wyoming
CHEYENNE — A new edition of “Just the Facts” has been released by the State of Wyoming, Economic Analysis Division.
The updated publication provides an easily accessible collection of statistics, presenting a broad range of quality of life factors in Wyoming. Information categories include demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime and law enforcement. The data displays facts for the most recent period for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states, and the change from the previous period.
Some examples:
Wyoming’s population that are veterans was 8.1% in 2021, ranking 4th, compared with 9.8% in Alaska (most) and 3.6% in New Jersey (least).
The Wyoming median household income was $65,204 in 2021, ranking 31st, compared with $90,203 in Maryland and $48,716 in Mississippi.
Wyoming’s homeownership rate was 72.1% in 2021, ranking 12th.
“Policy makers and the general public can use this publication in a variety of ways — it can help to identify certain areas warranting further study, or it enables people to see how Wyoming is faring compared to other states,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Economic Analysis Division. “With comparison, numbers become a lot more meaningful and revealing to readers.”
The publication can be downloaded at eadiv.state.wy.us/Wy_facts/Facts2022.pdf.
UW professor helps study nearby galaxies with NASA’s Webb Telescope
A University of Wyoming astronomer is part of a multinational team of researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to get a first look at star formation, gas and dust in nearby galaxies with unprecedented resolution at infrared wavelengths.
The data have enabled an initial collection of 21 research papers that provide new insight into how some of the smallest-scale processes in our universe — the beginnings of star formation — impact the evolution of the largest objects in our cosmos: galaxies.
Danny Dale, UW’s Harry C. Vaughan Professor of Astronomy, is the lead author of one of the 21 papers, and his second-year graduate student, Kiana Henny, of South Whidbey Island, Washington, also has been heavily involved in the project. The initial findings were released Thursday by the Space Telescope Science Institute.
“The PHANGS (Physics at High Angular resolution) project has been a tremendous opportunity for UW students to become involved in truly cutting-edge science and to network with astronomers from around the world,” Dale said in a news release.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle