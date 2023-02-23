New online resource for rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs
University of Wyoming Extension’s new Rural Entrepreneurship Center website is now live at wyoextension.org/ruralentrepreneurship.
The new online resource site is funded by the Wyoming Community Navigator Program to provide resources to rural entrepreneurs across the state as they look to grow or start an agriculture, food or youth-based venture. The Wyoming Community Navigator Program provides small business resources and advising to traditionally underserved individuals, including rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs.
The UW Extension Rural Entrepreneurship Center website focuses on three areas of emphasis: agriculture, food and youth.
The website provides information on agricultural topics such as raising chickens, direct marketing beef, lamb marketing and bee-keeping tips.
Food entrepreneurs will find guidelines related to inspection requirements, cottage food laws in Wyoming, manufacturing practices and in-home kitchen guidelines.
The youth entrepreneurship section of the site includes information on starting a youth enterprise, choosing a small business structure, searching for financing opportunities, and getting started as a small producer.
“UW Extensions Rural Entrepreneurship Center is designed to provide technical education through an online format. This format is designed to make information available to entrepreneurs when it is convenient for them” said Cindy Garretson-Weibel, the UW Extension Community Navigator Program coordinator, in a news release.
Garretson-Weibel said the Rural Entrepreneurship Center provides rural businesses owners the resources to grow and expand their business at their own pace. All areas of emphasis will be consistently updated with new information and training videos.
For more information about the Rural Entrepreneurship Center, or its entrepreneurship resources visit the website previously mentioned. For additional small business programs and services related to the Wyoming Community Navigator Program, visit the website wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.
The city of Laramie’s Urban Renewal Agency is currently seeking volunteers. The agency was created to eliminate and prevent the development or spread of slums and urban blight, and rehabilitate or conserve slums/blighted areas through replanning, providing public improvements and encouraging voluntary rehabilitation.
For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/ura or contact Todd Feezer by email at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or Derek Teini at dteini@cityoflaramie.org, or call 307-721-5207.
