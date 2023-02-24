Wyoming FBLA seeks sponsors, volunteers for state conference
BUFFALO — Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is preparing for its State Leadership Conference, and is seeking business and education professionals to play an important role in the career, professional and personal development of the top middle school and high school students in Wyoming.
The conference provides opportunities for judging, volunteering, sponsorships and presenting/exhibiting. Wyoming FBLA is excited to continue its partnership with the University of Wyoming College of Business for the 2023 State Leadership Conference, March 15-17. Competitive events take place on March 16-17.
Hageman slams EPA plan that would impact Wyoming coal production
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency released a determination that would deny State Implementation Plans submitted by Wyoming and 18 other states to implement its new Interstate Transport Rule, which is a regulation to ensure “upwind” states are not contributing to smog in “downwind” states.
Despite the EPA’s obligation under the Clean Air Act to recognize state implementation plans, the EPA has chosen to ignore Wyoming’s plan in favor of far more restrictive policies, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said in a news release. She added that multiple experts have weighed in on behalf of Wyoming and other affected states, telling the EPA that electricity reliability would be threatened if the EPA’s plan were enacted and that American coal production is among the cleanest in the world.
“This move by the EPA is yet another attack on American energy production by the Biden Administration,” Hageman said in the release.
Average gasoline prices up by same amount they dropped last week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 on Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
That’s the same amount they dropped the week before.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 3.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.45 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in Wyoming on Sunday was $2.97 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.02 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.