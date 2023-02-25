Wyoming awarded federal funds for high-speed internet
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Wyoming has been awarded $70.5 million in federal funds for broadband infrastructure in locations that lack access to adequate service.
The American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund will deliver high-speed internet service to an estimated 11,700 Wyoming homes and businesses.
“These funds will help Wyoming address many of the challenges laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in rural areas of our state,” Gordon said in a news release. “We will utilize these funds to ensure Wyoming communities and businesses have access to the high-quality, modern infrastructure they need to access critical services.”
Wyoming’s award will fund the Connect Wyoming program, a competitive grant program managed by the Wyoming Business Council.
Connect Wyoming is designed to fund last-mile broadband infrastructure projects in areas throughout the state that currently lack internet access at speeds of 100/20 Megabits per second (Mbps) to facilitate access to work, education and health monitoring.
CHEYENNE — The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to help keep letter carriers safe this winter by keeping walkways, steps and porches clear of snow and ice that can lead to dangerous falls.
Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe this winter:
• Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.
• Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.
• Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair.
• Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.
• Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.
• Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Laramie Boomerang
