Wyoming State Library receives grant for creative aging project
CHEYENNE — By 2030, older adults (55+) will be the dominant demographic group in the United States, and institutions are adapting to meet their needs for meaningful engagement.
CHEYENNE — By 2030, older adults (55+) will be the dominant demographic group in the United States, and institutions are adapting to meet their needs for meaningful engagement.
A total of 132 public and county library systems in Wyoming and Missouri will develop and/or expand arts education programs that improve the lives of older adults through the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative (2023-25).
The Wyoming State Library secured a $646,000 Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to support the $1.2 million project, according to a news release. The WSL will work in partnership with the Missouri State Library, Califa Group and Lifetime Arts to implement the three-year initiative.
Lifetime Arts will train and coach up to 250 librarians and library programmers in creative aging program planning, design, marketing, implementation and documentation. A total of 100 in-person and remote creative aging programs will serve up to 2,000 older adults in Wyoming and Missouri public libraries.
Learn more about the Wyoming State Library at library.wyo.gov.
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.