Moose Lodge fundraisers
Laramie Moose Lodge 390/Chapter 423, located at 409 S. 3rd St., is currently having two fundraisers — Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies and Bierocks — during the month of February.
The deadline to order cookies is Monday, Feb. 6, with pickup scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 11. Cost is $1.50 each (gluten free $2 each)/$15 per dozen.
The deadline to order bierocks is Sunday, Feb. 12, with pickup slated for 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Feb. 19. Cost is $3.50 each/$36 per dozen.
For more information or to order, email SHutton@uwyo.edu and include a phone number.
ACSD1 provides new mental wellness resource for parents
As the pandemic’s unseen costs begin to unfold on the mental health front, some wonder how school children will be impacted. Despite the massive challenge we face, there are growing resources to help families who are struggling.
Albany County School District 1 is partnering with The Cook Center for Human Connection to host a free virtual Family Mental Health night on from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Participants will hear from a leading clinical psychologist, be able to ask questions and learn about free resources available.
To register, visit the website cookcenter.info/Feb8.
If unable to attend the event, visit the website ParentGuidance.org where access can be made for on-demand virtual courses, professional support, and a safe community for parents to learn how to support their children and get answers to mental health questions.
There are courses on anxiety, depression, self-worth, grief and loss, suicidal ideation and other mental health concerns. All courses are created by therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists and other certified mental health practitioners. There also is a portal where “Ask a Therapist” is available for tough questions, as well as see questions and answers from other parents.
The Cook Center for Human Connection has made these resources available to help increase hope in a time of continuing uncertainty and growing mental health concern. There are good people in the community working to provide solutions and help for those who are struggling. For anyone who is in a mental health emergency, reach out immediately to the suicide prevention lifeline here: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741.
Wyoming congressional delegation kicks off tele-town halls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, all R-Wyo., participated in their first Wyoming delegation tele-town hall of the 118th Congress on Wednesday night.
“While working together in Washington, it is critical we hear directly from people across Wyoming on issues directly impacting our state,” the delegation said in a news release. “Tele-town halls are an effective way to reach as many towns and people as possible around our great state. The best ideas come from Wyoming — not Washington.”
To add your phone number to the list and participate in the next tele-town hall, call Barrasso’s office at 1-866-235-9553.
