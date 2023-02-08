Red Cross assisting after house fire in Medicine Bow
Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting one adult affected by a house fire on Idaho Street on Sunday, Feb. 5, in Medicine Bow.
Red Cross assistance can provide care, comfort, mental health and health services, disaster supplies, lodging, and assistance for other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.
The Albany County Board of Commissioners will be awarding four scholarships, providing $500 per semester to the University of Wyoming or to any of the Wyoming community colleges.
Three initial scholarships will be awarded to a graduate of an Albany County high school in the spring immediately prior to the fall school term for when the scholarship is requested.
Applications are available in the counseling offices of Laramie High School, Whiting High School and Rock River School. Completed applications are due April 13, 2023, in the county clerk’s office.
One renewal scholarship will be awarded on the basis of the scholastic record of the student for the year just completed in which the student has held a scholarship. The renewal scholarship applications are available in the county clerk’s office. The completed renewal application must be delivered to the county clerk’s office by May 11, 2023.
The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic ability, scholastic record, character and financial need.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, at about 2:20 p.m., a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck were parked on Interstate 80 at milepost 288 with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior crash involving a commercial vehicle.
A 2017 Ford transit van was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and collided with the back of the large tow truck at the initial collision scene. The trooper was speaking with the tow truck driver at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Ford has been identified as 79-year-old Nantucket, Massachusetts, resident Charles Cirigliano. Cirigliano was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained at the crash scene.
This is the 16th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to four in 2022, 14 in 2021, and five in 2020.
From Laramie Boomerang
