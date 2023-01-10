...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie.
* WHEN...5 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Council for Women announced Monday that former State Representative and Majority Floor Leader Rosie Berger will receive the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Cowboy State.
The WCW grants the Governor's Woman of Distinction Award to recognize an extraordinary woman who has had significant positive impacts over her lifetime on women and families in Wyoming. The award is issued as remarkable nominations are submitted, but not more than once a year. The WCW last presented the award in 2020 to Diana Enzi of Gillette.
“Through a career spanning nearly forty years, Rosie Berger has had an outsized impact on communities, nonprofits, and women across the state of Wyoming,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women, in a statement. “Her contributions to her hometown of Sheridan, as well as the entire state of Wyoming in conjunction with her decades of mentorship and leadership training of thousands of Cowboy State citizens – women in particular - are innumerable and impactful on the local, state, national and international level. Rosie Berger is truly a Wyoming woman of distinction and the Council is proud to honor her.”
Berger will be presented with the prestigious award by Governor Mark Gordon and the WCW Council on Feb. 22 at the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus annual Leap into Leadership legislative dinner in Cheyenne.
“Having the opportunity to serve my community and the state I love so much has been the honor of a lifetime,” Berger said. “Through this work, I have seen the very best of Wyoming through our creative and talented young people, hardworking and courageous women, and innovative business leaders. It is a great privilege to continue this work and I am honored to receive this award.”
Applications still open for Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant
CHEYENNE — Applications for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant are still available for projects taking place before June 30, 2023. This is a noncompetitive grant that remains open until available funds have been awarded.
The Arts Access Project Grant is designed to provide arts project funding for organizations that did not receive a fiscal year 2023 Community Support Grant and that meet any of the following four criteria:
1. Projects increasing arts access for, or primarily serving, people with disabilities.
2. Arts projects led by and/or primarily serving BIPOC communities (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color).
3. Projects involving folk & traditional arts and artists.
4. Organizations in rural communities with a population of less than 3000.
Organizations are eligible to receive up to $750. The deadline to submit an application is six weeks before the project start date. The final day to submit an application is May 15, 2023.
Organizations that are eligible may receive up to two Arts Council grants in this grant category for different programs or events.